Peter Dinklage Unloads on Disney Over Snow White’s ‘F*cking Backwards’ Depiction of Dwarfism: ‘What the F*ck Are You Doing?’

Peter Dinklage has called out Disney for its upcoming Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake, calling it a “fucking backwards story.”

Dinklage joined Marc Maron on Monday’s edition of the WTF Podcast, in which he commented on the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, set to be directed by Marc Webb and will star West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler.

“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on,” Dinklage said. “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

The Game of Thrones star went on to request that Disney “take a step back” and recognize the story it’s telling and how the studio depicts Dwarfism, adding, “It makes no sense to me.”

“You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the fuck are you doing, man?” he continued.

“Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?”

According to IMDb’s summary of the film, 2023’s Snow White is a “live-action re-imaging of Walt Disney’s 1937 animated classic about a beautiful young princess who, while being stalked by a jealous queen, seeks shelter in a cabin in a forest inhabited by seven dwarfs with entirely different personalities and must come face-to-face with bravery to the truth to her past of her mother’s death since her childbirth.”

While the dwarfs have yet to be cast, Disney announced that Zegler will pay Snow White while Gal Gadot is set to portray the Evil Queen.

Despite the criticism, Dinklage does not think the film should be shelved quite yet, clarifying, “If you tell the story of Snow White with the most fucked up, cool, or progressive spin on it? Let’s do it.”

