Piers Morgan criticized singer John Legend for rewriting the hit Christmas song Baby It’s Cold Outside to be more politically correct while simultaneously failing to denounce explicit songs from his rapper friends, in a column for The Daily Mail, Monday.

In the column, Morgan announced that his “favorite festive holiday song is ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside,'” and proclaimed, “There’s nothing sleazy about it, or nasty, or even remotely ‘problematic’ to quote the ghastly buzzword of modern day political correctness.”

“It’s fun, sexy, playful, and both the man and woman are completely in control of their own actions during the mutually enjoyable and totally consensual experience,” Morgan declared, explaining, “It’s called seduction.”

The controversial Good Morning Britain co-host then directed his sights at Legend for rewriting his favorite Christmas song.

“John Legend, who along with his publicity-mad swimsuit model wife Chrissy Teigen, is Hollywood’s self-appointed Virtue-Signaler-In-Chief, decided the original version of Baby It’s Cold Outside is so despicable the lyrics must be rewritten for the #MeToo era,” Morgan wrote, adding that the song “pales into insignificance compared to the shockingly sexist and misogynist lyrics of so many current rap and pop stars.”

Listing explicit lyrics from Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, and Robin Thicke, Morgan then attempted to paint Legend as a hypocrite for failing to denounce his “good friends” in the rap world.

“John Legend hasn’t suggested rewriting any of these songs. Why could that be? Oh wait, it’s because they’re all performed by his good friends? So, as with most ‘woke’ campaigns, this one is riddled with sanctimonious hypocrisy,” Morgan proclaimed. “Legend’s targeted ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ because it’s an easy win for him – something guaranteed to get him lots of publicity and make women go ‘awwwww, isn’t he lovely?’ Yet when it comes to the often disturbingly hateful women-shaming lyrics of so many of his contemporaries, gutless Legend remains silent.”

