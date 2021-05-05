comScore Piers Morgan Ripped for His Take on Meghan Markle's Book

Piers Morgan Torched for Reviving Meghan Markle Feud By Ripping Her Children’s Book as ‘Ludicrously Inappropriate’: ‘Bruh … Let it Go’

By Leia IdlibyMay 5th, 2021, 10:52 am
Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan

Chris Jackson, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Piers Morgan has, once again, condemned Meghan Markle in a column for the Daily Mail, and this time it’s for her “ludicrously inappropriate” children’s book on father-child bonds.

Markle’s children book, titled The Bench, will explore “the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes.”

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” Markle said in a statement.

And while Markle clarified that the story is largely inspired by Prince Harry and his relationship with their son Archie, Morgan has deemed the whole project an act of “gargantuan hypocrisy.”

“I laughed out loud when the news broke via her ecstatic publishers, and even louder when I read the accompanying gush-laden statements,” Morgan wrote in a Tuesday column, claiming Markle “ruthlessly disowned her father.”

“As for Harry,” Morgan continued. “He trashed his father Prince Charles in the same interview, moaning about how Daddy had stopped taking his calls or giving him cash, sounding like some needy spoiled brat teenager rather than a 36-year-old multi-millionaire doormat who ditched his family, country and duty because his chillingly controlling and ambitious wife wanted him to.”

Twitter users were quick to respond, torching Morgan for his “obsessive” and constant takes on Markle:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: