Piers Morgan Torched for Reviving Meghan Markle Feud By Ripping Her Children’s Book as ‘Ludicrously Inappropriate’: ‘Bruh … Let it Go’

Piers Morgan has, once again, condemned Meghan Markle in a column for the Daily Mail, and this time it’s for her “ludicrously inappropriate” children’s book on father-child bonds.

Markle’s children book, titled The Bench, will explore “the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes.”

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” Markle said in a statement.

And while Markle clarified that the story is largely inspired by Prince Harry and his relationship with their son Archie, Morgan has deemed the whole project an act of “gargantuan hypocrisy.”

“I laughed out loud when the news broke via her ecstatic publishers, and even louder when I read the accompanying gush-laden statements,” Morgan wrote in a Tuesday column, claiming Markle “ruthlessly disowned her father.”

“As for Harry,” Morgan continued. “He trashed his father Prince Charles in the same interview, moaning about how Daddy had stopped taking his calls or giving him cash, sounding like some needy spoiled brat teenager rather than a 36-year-old multi-millionaire doormat who ditched his family, country and duty because his chillingly controlling and ambitious wife wanted him to.”

Twitter users were quick to respond, torching Morgan for his “obsessive” and constant takes on Markle:

Meghan M *breathes*:

Piers Morgan at the Daily Mail: https://t.co/Fv70A7mguh pic.twitter.com/941F3nYhgY — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 5, 2021

I’m not being funny… Meghan Markle needs a restraining order against piers Morgan… this is beyond me https://t.co/m5rkt7RDMx — rachel chinouriri (@rachelchinourir) May 4, 2021

Hey, Piers Morgan is trending! I wonder if it’s because he’s an unrepentant dickface. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) May 5, 2021

Oh, yippee, Piers Morgan is trending. I’m sure it’s totally bc of emotionally healthy reasons, not bc of Trump-level hole in the soul, obsessive “why won’t Megan Markle just like me!” reasons… — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) May 5, 2021

Everything I’ve learned about Piers Morgan has been against my will. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) May 5, 2021

You would think Piers would get tired of shaming himself in public like this… — Morgan Campbell (@MorganPCampbell) May 5, 2021

How the hell can Piers ‘Meghan didn’t like my creepy come-ons’ Morgan be taken seriously as a columnist when he’s published fake torture photos, gets off on policing women, and oversaw phone hacking? https://t.co/zMTWLxkTlW — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 4, 2021

