Pop Star Róisín Murphy Show Dates Canceled After Facebook Comment About Puberty Blockers

Electronic pop singer Róisín Murphy was embarking on a tour and about to celebrate the release of her new album when Facebook comments that featured her criticizing puberty blockers began to go viral.

Murphy, made the comments on a personal Facebook account from which screenshots began to circulate on the X (formerly Twitter) social media platform.

“You can't hide from the truth, cause the truth is all there is” – well @roisinmurphy – the truth is that you ARE expressing transphobic views here on FB with your personal account under a post about the vile transphobe Glinner. pic.twitter.com/GSphWW5u0a — Joanna Cuddle (@joannacuddle) August 23, 2023

“Please don’t call me a terf, please don’t keep using that word against women I beg you! but puberty blockers ARE FUCKED, absolutely desolate, big Pharma laughing all the way to the bank. Little mixed up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true,” she wrote.

The singer’s comments were quickly criticized by fans and the general public. On Tuesday, Murphy posted a lengthy apology to her Twitter saying she was bowing out of discussing the topic publicly.

“I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena l’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for. I cannot apologize enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone,” she wrote.

Murphy said that although the topic of puberty blockers had been on her mind, “I should’ve known too that I was stepping out of line.”

“For those of you who are leaving me, or have already left, I understand, I really do, but please know I have loved every one of you,” Murphy added. “…I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us.”

Murphy said she would no longer comment publicly on the issue and that activism is not her “true calling.”

“My true calling is music and music will never exclude any of us,” she concluded.

In the wake of her controversial statements, two of her live shows that were set to take place in London now appear to be cancelled on ticketing sites. While it’s not confirmed if the venue has backed out of the event or the singer, her remaining tour dates are unchanged.

According to the Toronto Star, Murphy’s music label also took issue with her comments. Her knew album, set to release next Friday, will no longer be promoted by the label according to a source close to the matter.

The source also told The Star that “the label plans to donate all proceeds from album sales to organizations dedicated to combating transphobia.”

