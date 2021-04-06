Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce First Netflix Documentary Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their first Netflix project as part of their multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

Heart of Invictus will be a docuseries on the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded service members and veterans that Prince Harry founded in 2014.

The series will follow competitors from around the globe as they prepare for the Invictus Games The Hague, set to take place in 2022. The show will document their training and reveal their compelling stories and life-changing injuries.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

Prince Harry went on to say he “couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

In addition to producing Heart of Invictus, Prince Harry will also appear on camera in the docuseries.

In September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex formed Archewell Productions and signed a pact with Netflix to produce original content, including documentaries, feature films, scripted TV shows, and children’s programming.

It was reported at the time that the couple is also developing an animated series centered on inspirational women and a nature docuseries, but neither of those projects have been officially announced.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]