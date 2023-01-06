Prince Harry Reveals He’s Killed 25 People and Done a Ton of Cocaine in New Autobiography

New excerpts from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare are revealing a different side to the prince including some controversial information about his time in Afghanistan.

Spare is set to be released next week and it appears Harry saved some bombshells for the book despite the release of a record breaking Netflix docu-series with wife Meghan Markle last month.

According to AP, an excerpt from Spare shows Harry claiming to have killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan from 2012-2013.

“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote.

“Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies,” Harry wrote while also comparing the killing of enemies to knocking off pieces in a chess game.

The AP reported that British veterans have reacted negatively to the revelations, saying that the release of an actual number violates an unspoken military rule. One retired navy officer, Rear Adm. Chris Parry, called the statement “distasteful.”

Another interesting addition to the book was the prince’s admission to his use of cocaine.

According to NBC News, which obtained a Spanish language copy of the book and has since translated it, Harry says he started to do cocaine at the age of 17.

Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more. It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others. But it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different. I was a seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order. At least, that’s what I was trying to convince myself of.

