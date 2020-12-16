Princess Diana Actress Emma Corrin Doesn’t Believe The Crown Should Be Labeled Fiction

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on the latest season of The Crown, is weighing on the debate surrounding the historical accuracy of the Netflix series.

Last month, the United Kingdom’s culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, expressed concern with how the fourth season of The Crown depicts Princess Diana, Prince Charles and the rest of the royal family, insisting that the series should come with a disclaimer indicating that it’s fiction.

Princess Diana’s younger brother, Charles Spencer, similarly stated in an interview last month that Netflix should make it clear that The Crown “isn’t true but it is based around some real events.”

Corrin, however, is defending Netflix’s decision not to add a fictional disclaimer to The Crown. “It is very clearly a dramatized version of events,” the actress told Variety. “This is fictitious in the same way people don’t mistake Succession for what actually happened with the Murdochs.”

Corrin further acknowledged, “I also understand [the request] comes from a place of sensitivity and protectiveness of the royal family and Diana.”

Corrin’s stance on the issue is very different than that of her co-star, Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret. Earlier this month, Bonham Carter said on the official podcast for The Crown that the show has “a moral responsibility” to be labeled as fiction.

