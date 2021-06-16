Pro-Trump Pundit Claims She’s Received Death Threats from Megan Thee Stallion Fans Despite ‘Trying to Help These People’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Conservative pundit and former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine claimed that she has been receiving death threats from Megan Thee Stallion fans after condemning her music.

Joining several other conservative talking heads, Lorraine spoke out against Megan and Cardi B’s hit “WAP” via her now-suspended Twitter account in 2020, writing, “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile ‘WAP’ song.”

“I got the whole army of Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B [fans] after me,” she said. “There’s thousands of text messages, phone calls, emails, Instagram messages—you name it—coming after me, telling me to die, kill myself, jump off a cliff, I’m this horrible racist. “So many different messages threatening to kill me, they were coming after my house, they knew my address. Actually, I still get a lot of those messages, too.”

Lorraine went on to stress that she feels threatened and even worries that the fans will “find my address or kill me or do something terrible to me.”

“And that’s a shame because I’m trying to help these people, help them to see that they can be more than just their WAP,” she added. “I’m trying to help them realize that there’s a positive way to be successful in society that doesn’t mean selling your body on the streets and getting that money.”

Lorraine later vowed that despite the threats, she would continue standing up to “garbage” music, adding, “we need to do better for our youth. We need to do better for our culture.”

Lorraine also guessed that she, or conservative pundits in general, are the target of the music video for Megan’s new single “Thot Shit,” as it shows the rapper and her crew haunting and torturing a conservative senator after he posts a hateful comment under the YouTube video for “Body.”

Responding to Lorraine’s claim, Megan simply tweeted, “Who?”

While Megan may not have referred directly to Lorraine in “Thot Shit,” the music video’s director Aube Perrie confirmed in an interview with Pitchfork that it acts as a response to the backlash Megan received from conservative pundits for “WAP” and another single “Body.”

“The idea came very quick to do this as an answer to those guys that are afraid of women’s bodies, and that’s why they are afraid of Megan,” Perrie added. “They’re afraid of the idea that a hottie might exist in every girl. They’re afraid of women’s power and freedom.”

Watch above, via TMZ.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com