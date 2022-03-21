Pusha T Teams Up with Arby’s to Release McDonald’s Diss Track: ‘Filet-O-Fish is Sh*t and You Should Be Disgusted’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pusha T has teamed up with Arby’s to release a track dissing McDonald’s and its beloved sandwich the Filet-O-Fish.

“I’m the reason the whole world love it/Now I gotta crush it/Filet-O-Fish is shit and you should be disgusted,” Pusha T raps. “How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it/A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget?”

Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys. Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway pic.twitter.com/dzTuBlM9Ok — King Push (@PUSHA_T) March 21, 2022

“Arby’s Crispy Fish is simply it/With lines ’round the corner we might need a guest list/Exit stage left the sandwiches taste fresh/A little cube of fish from a clown is basic,” he adds in the track. “Say less, the argument is baseless/Drowned in tartar, that Filet-O-Fish is tasteless.”

Pusha T’s decision to collaborate with a fast-food chain in order to go after a competing fast-food chain may seem a bit strange, but the rapper has had beef with McDonald’s for quite some time now.

In 2003, Pusha T wrote one of McDonald’s most famous jingles, “I’m Loving It,” later claiming that he did not see any publishing royalties from it.

McDonald’s actually ran the marketing campaign with Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé singing the jingle, giving Pharrell co-producing credit.

In a 2016 interview, Steve Stoute revealed that Pusha T had actually written the slogan and jingle for McDonald’s, which explains the track’s line, “I’m the reason the whole world love it.”

“I am solely responsible for the ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ swag and the jingle of that company,” Pusha T said in an interview with Rolling Stone released Monday.

“I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership. It’s something that’s always dug at me later in life like, ‘Damnit, I was a part of this and I should have more stake,” he added.

Pusha T’s collaboration with Arby’s also comes shortly after McDonald’s featured an ad with Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, which is of note as Pusha T is president of West’s label GOOD Music.

Read the full diss track below:

I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it Filet-O-Fish is sh*t and you should be disgusted How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget? Arby’s crispy fish is simply it With lines ’round the corner, we might need a guest list Exit stage left, the sandwiches taste fresh A little cube of fish from a clown is basic Say less, the argument is baseless Drowned in tartar, that Filet-O-Fish is tasteless Arby’s only deals is greatness I bet the house on it like it’s Vegas Look, I could sell water to a whale How could you ever think I’d fail The crispy fish sandwich blazin’ trails Them other clowns just too frail If you know me and you know me well Our fish is gonna tip that scale

