Queen’s Brian May Details ‘Truly Horrible’ Covid Battle as He Urges Fans to Get Vaccinated

Queen’s Brian May has detailed his “truly horrible” battle with Covid-19 in a series of Instagram posts, urging his fans to get vaccinated.

May revealed he tested positive on Monday, writing, “The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK.”

“And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks,” he added. “This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas.”

And tell the tale he did.

May went on to share 7 posts describing his experience fighting the virus, the latest one, posted Wednesday, marking the tenth day he has tested positive.

“I was badly congested, feverish and coughing for around two days, but I never lost my sense of taste or smell, and – much more importantly – never had difficulty with breathing in the lungs,” he wrote in a Wednesday post. “So this new variant is a very different beast from the one which first put all our lives on hold nearly two years ago.”

In a previous post, May surmised that he got infected when he and his wife, Anita Dobson, went to a birthday lunch with some friends:

He went on to describe his symptoms as “horrendous” saying it felt like he had contracted “the worst flu you could imagine.”

May then directly addressed the unvaccinated towards the end of the video, saying, “There are so many people in hospitals right now who weren’t jabbed who are right on the line between life and death.”

The rock icon went on to predict that he would not have recovered as well if he did not receive the vaccine as well as the third booster shot.

“I beg you and implore you to go and get jabbed,” he told his followers.

