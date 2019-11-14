James Holzhauer took the nation by storm early in 2019 — winning 32-straight games of Jeopardy! and earning more money than anyone ever had on the show. Over his six-week run, he earned well over $2 million, and missed very few questions along the way.

But even this trivia superstar could not remember this seemingly simple factoid:

Who is Michael Avenatti?

Yes, as part of Thursday night’s Tournament of Champions episode of Jeopardy!, Holzhauer and two opponents — including Emma Boettcher, the contestant who ended Holzhauer’s remarkable win streak — could not remember Avenatti’s name when posed with the following answer:

This lawyer’s star rose while repping Stormy Daniels but fell after he was accused of trying to extort millions from Nike in 2019

An awkward silence passed as Holzhauer and his opponents drew a blank. Finally, time had run out.

“His name quickly forgotten, obviously,” host Alex Trebek pithily observed.

