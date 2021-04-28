Another celebrity might be facing off against Gov. Gavin Newsom in California’s recall election.

Days after Caitlyn Jenner announced her bid to run for governor of California, fallen actor Randy Quaid announced that he might throw his hat into the ring.

“I’m seriously considering running for governor,” the actor tweeted. “The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state.” He added the hashtag, “#RandyQuaid4CAGOV”

Quaid, an Oscar nominee once best known for his roles in National Lampoon’s Vacation series, Kingpin and Independence Day, has since disappeared from Hollywood and has become more infamous for his legal troubles. He’s also become known for spouting conservative viewpoints and conspiracy theories on social media.

Quaid and his wife, Evi, have been arrested multiple times over the past decade – once for credit card fraud, and another time for vandalism. They’ve also been issued several arrest warrants for failing to appear in court.

At one point the actor and his wife sought asylum in Canada after telling immigration officials they felt their lives were “in danger.” Evi was granted citizenship, but Quaid lived there illegally with her after being denied his request for permanent residency. In 2015, he was arrested for crossing the border into Vermont.

It’s unclear where Quaid and his wife currently reside, and they’re still technically considered fugitives in the state of California due to unresolved legal issues.

Quaid made the news cycle last November when former President Donald Trump retweeted a number of the actor’s unhinged videos in which he ranted about the 2020 election being stolen.

It’s worth noting, Quaid threw his support behind Jenner when she announced her candidacy last week, writing on Twitter, “Go! @Caitlyn_Jenner.”

