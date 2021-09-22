Jennifer Hough, the woman who sued Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty this year over alleged harassment and intimidation, joined The Real on Wednesday in her first televised interview since Petty was convicted of assaulting her in 1995.

Introducing Hough and her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, The Real host Adrienne Bailon stressed that they were invited to the show because “We believe that all women’s voices deserve to be heard.”

Hough went on to detail being raped by Petty in 1994, also detailing the recent lawsuit she filed against Minaj and Petty, in which she accused the couple of attempting to bribe and intimidate her into retracting her previous account of the assault.

Not only was Petty charged with first-degree rape, ultimately serving four years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape, but he also faces 10 more years behind bars for recently failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Hough revealed that she decided to speak up because she was “tired of being afraid,” adding, “I don’t want to be afraid anymore. So the only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up.”

Hough went on to give a detailed account of the rape she said occurred while both were 16-years-old on September 16, 1994, breaking down in tears while sharing her story.

She explained that she passed by Petty at a bus stop on her way to school, and that after the two spoke briefly, he grabbed her jacket and put an object, which she thought was a gun, on her back.

He then forced her into a nearby house and raped her.

“He stood in the mirror and beat his chest and he said, ‘I’m the man, I’m the man,'” Hough recalled, breaking down in tears. “And so I’m asking him, please let me go, I won’t tell nobody. And he just was into the mirror — into himself.”

Hough eventually managed to escape, and immediately reported the rape once she arrived at school. Petty was arrested the following day.

“I watched them bring him out in handcuffs and then they took me to the hospital,” she said.

Hough later revealed that she spoke to Minaj in March 2020, claiming that the singer called her directly.

“She said that she got word that I was willing to help them out in a situation,” Hough said “I didn’t understand what she was referring to. She offered to fly me and my family to LA. I turned it down and I told her, ‘Woman to woman, this really happened.’ And I haven’t spoken to her since.”

Hough went on to accuse the couple of sending associates to both her and her family members in order to get her to issue a statement denying that the assault occurred.

“The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 on my lap and I still kept saying no,” she shared. “The last message I received was that I should have taken the money because they are going to use that money to put on my head.”

Hough went on to say that she filed the lawsuit in hopes that the couple would recognize “they were wrong and that you can’t do this to people,” especially as Petty was meant to atone for his past actions.

“He did something a long time ago and he had consequences that he was supposed to stick with. What they did to me and my family wasn’t okay. It wasn’t right,” Hough said. “And it doesn’t matter how much money you have. It doesn’t matter what your status is. You can’t intimidate people to make things go better for you. And that’s what they did. And I want my daughters to know that as they grow, as they experience life, as they come in contact with friends, family, strangers, that they’ll have the strength to know that they have a voice and they should use it. And don’t ever let anybody try to silence them.”

Watch above, via The Real.

