Rapper Yung Gravy Says He’s ‘Close’ with Martha Stewart, Took Her on a Date Once: ‘I Rap a Lot About Cooking and Cougars’

Rapper Yung Gravy, 26, got candid about his friendship with television personality Martha Stewart during a recent interview.

Speaking with ET Canada, the rapper discussed his recent headline-making red carpet appearance with Tik Tok star Addison Rae’s mother Sheri Easterling, age 42.

The star cited that the two remain close friends but unfortunately aren’t dating because they live in different states.

Among various ladies in his life, the singer revealed that cooking tycoon Martha Stewart is one of them.

The two became friends back in 2020 after Gravy wrote and named a song about her that was featured on his album Gasanova.

“So I named a song after her and people on her team heard it and showed her. They reached out and we made a whole commercial campaign and have hung out a few times,” he told ET Canada. “I rap a lot about cooking and cougars and a lot of things that Martha Stewart kind of embodies.”

But most recently, the singer said he took Stewart, 81, as his date to a Bat Mitzvah.

“I brought her as my date for a bat mitzvah. Martha and I are close, yeah. We check in often. She’s great,” he said.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Stewart revealed that she misses some aspects of dating and would consider going out on a date with Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. But she drew the line in the sand for dating when it came to one topic, cooking.

“I’m not going to teach a boyfriend to cook,” she said firmly.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com