Ray Liotta Says Frank Sinatra’s Daughters Sent Him a Horse Head While He Starred in HBO’s The Rat Pack

Ray Liotta has claimed that Frank Sinatra’s daughters sent him a fake horse’s head while he was starring in HBO’s The Rat Pack.

Liotta made the revelation on the most recent episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, sharing that Sinatra’s daughters’ Tina and Nancy had asked him to star in a miniseries as their father prior to the HBO movie.

“The daughters, they wanted me to do a miniseries when they were doing a miniseries about it and I just felt too uncomfortable,” Liotta told Jay Leno.

Liotta went on to share that he received a horse’s head while he was filming The Rat Pack, the 1998 film on the informal group of the same name.

“We were doing the movie and I got delivered a horse’s head,” he said. “Obviously it wasn’t a real one, but it was a horse’s head. And, you know, a horse’s head means you’re toast.”

The horse’s head motif was made popular by The Godfather, in which Luca Brasi, portrayed by Lenny Montana, beheads Jack Woltz’s (John Marley) $600,000 thoroughbred horse and puts the bloody head in his bed while he’s sleeping.

Liotta said that Sinatra’s daughters were offended that Liotta had agreed to star in the film despite turning down their offer to cast him in their miniseries — likely referring to the 1992 CBS biographical drama Sinatra.

Essentially, Tina and Nancy wanted to “make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

“It turned out that his daughters sent it and said, ‘Oh, you could do this one, but you couldn’t do the one that we wanted you to?’” added a smiling Liotta.

Sinatra’s daughters also recently helped produce Sinatra: All or Nothing at All, a TV docuseries about the performer that was released on Netflix in 2015.

Watch the trailer to The Rat Pack above, via YouTube.

