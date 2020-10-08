Real Housewives of New York City Welcomes First Black Housewife After 12 Seasons, Casts Eboni K. Williams

After 12 seasons, The Real Housewives of New York City is casting their first Black Housewife, Eboni K. Williams.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” she said in a statement. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Williams is currently the host and executive producer of Sean “Diddy” Combs Revolt Black News and previously worked for Fox Sports, Fox News Channel, and NBA 2K.

Williams will join returning Housewives Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan.

The casting choices came after Andy Cohen and the Bravo network were called out for having several all-white Housewives series.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes also claimed she was pushed out of the series and blasted Cohen as a “racist” in a series of tweets.

“I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget,” Leakes wrote in one tweet.

“The racist is the master manipulator!” she wrote in another, singling out Cohen. “They using me for ratings like they have always done.”

