Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was held at gunpoint during a home invasion at her Encino Hills home on Wednesday night, according to The Daily Mail.

A spokesperson for the LAPD has confirmed to multiple sources that three men invaded the home at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday night and that an “unknown amount of property” was taken from the residence.

Kemsley was home with her two children, ages 7 and 5, while her husband PK Kemsley was still in London. He is reportedly now heading back to California to be with his family.

According to the Daily Mail, Kemsley was asleep at the time of the break in and the burglars broke through a downstairs door and entered her bedroom.

“Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me,” she reportedly told the robbers. “I’m a mother.”

To which one of the burglars reportedly responded, “Kill her.”

The men were allegedly in the reality star’s home for roughly 20 minutes, during which they stole Kemsley’s jewelry and handbags.

The Robbery-Homicide Division is now investigating the incident and has further confirmed that nobody was hurt and that the children’s room was never entered.

This is not the first time Kemsley’s house has been targeted, as her former Beverly Hills home was robbed in 2018 after it was featured in an episode of Million Dollar Listing L.A. The incident prompted the couple to take the house off of the market.

The couple has since moved to their Encino Hills home, which they purchased for $6.475M.

Kemsley’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp were spotted arriving at the home on Thursday morning, presumably to comfort their friend after the break-in.

