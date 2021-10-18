Rebel Wilson Speaks Out on Media Obsession with Her Body: I Get Most Attention ‘When I Do Nothing But Lose Weight’

Rebel Wilson has opened up about the media’s obsession with her weight loss.

Wilson candidly discussed her weight loss during a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine, explaining that she was inspired by a desire to get pregnant.

“I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,” she said. “But it’s still a bit unclear whether that’ll be the case. I feel like (it’s) not over yet. It’s kind of an emotional roller coaster. But I’ve been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be.”

In January 2020, Wilson took to Instagram to share that she had embarked on what she called “The Year of Health,” and has since found it frustrating that her weight loss journey caused her to gain more media attention than when she was in an Oscar-nominated movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

“In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, Jojo Rabbit, which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she told the Telegraph. “Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight.”

Wilson went on to note that she had the most “international attention” when she was at her heaviest, adding that while she is frustrated with the media’s obsession with her body, she does understand it.

“People are so obsessed with [weight],” she said. “But I get it. [Oprah Winfrey] is one of my heroes. She’s certainly struggled with eating issues, and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”

The Pitch Perfect star has been candid about her weight loss on Instagram, sharing updates as well as advice for any fans looking to embark on their own year of health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com