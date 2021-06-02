Record Producer Swizz Beatz Clarifies Claim that Justin Timberlake ‘Took From the Black Culture’

Acclaimed music producer Swizz Beatz clarified a recent dig he took at Justin Timberlake during his Verzuz rematch with Timbaland this weekend.

Swizz and Timbaland took the stage at Miami nightclub LIV on Sunday for a Verzuz beat battle, which the two mega-producers first started on Instagram amid the pandemic lockdown in March 2020.

The duo performed several hit songs — Timbaland eventually beginning to pull from his collaborations with Timberlake, which prompted Swizz to suggest the pop star should participate in a Verzuz battle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERZUZ (@verzuztv)

“Until you can get Justin Timberlake on Verzuz, I don’t really wanna hear those vocals,” Swizz said after Timbaland played Jay-Z’s 2013 hit “Holy Grail” — featuring Timberlake.

“He gotta admit that he loves the Black culture and he gotta be on this stage,” Swizz added. “You took from the Black culture, you give to the Black culture! Come to Verzuz and be a part of the Black culture!”

The two later recapped the battle and addressed the comments on Instagram Live, Timbaland telling Swizz that he “went a little hard on my brother JT.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

“Look, man, I had to go hard. Did you hear how them songs were sounding on that stage? You and JT, it was like JT was in the building. I was like, man!” Swizz said, adding, “I don’t got no problem with JT.”

“Shout-out to JT,” he continued. “We can’t wait to get you onstage having fun, ’cause you deserve it too.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]