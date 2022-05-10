A reporter seemed to fall for a Twitter joke while reporting on Young Thug and Gunna’s recent arrest.

The rappers, along with 26 others, were arrested Monday on gang-related charges after being named in a 56-count grand jury indictment.

All 28 people arrested are connected to Thug’s label YSL, prompting Twitter users to joke that rapper Jack Harlow should be arrested as he is also connected to the label.

“Free YSL! Arrest jack harlow!!!!” joked artist Jean Deaux.

Free YSL! Arrest jack harlow!!!! — JEAN DEAUX° (@jeandeauxmusic) May 10, 2022

“I couldve sworn Jack Harlow was apart of YSL too,” another Twitter user cracked.

The reporter was apparently unaware that Harlow is not actually a member of YSL, and asked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis why he was not charged with the other rappers.

“The indictment’s got Young Thug, and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t, and that’s Jack Harlow. Can you speak to that?” the reporter said.

Reporter: ‘The indictment’s got Young Thug, and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t, and that’s Jack Harlow. Can you speak to that?’ Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responds: pic.twitter.com/13YlMUFiAJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2022

Willis seemed confused by the question, explaining that she instructed her team to be conservative with their arrests.

“What I’ll tell you is that as large as this indictment is, I told my team, let’s not be sexy, let’s not overreach, let’s be conservative in our approach, which is always the approach that I take and in taking that approach 28 defendants were indicted,” she said.

