Ricky Gervais is firing back at critics of his scorched earth monologue at Sunday night’s Golden Globes awards.

In a Monday evening tweet, the British comic responded to those claiming that his eight-minute Globes opener — during which he called out Hollywood elites in a variety of ways — had a right-wing bent.

“How the fuck can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing?” Gervais wrote.

How the fuck can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing? 😂 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rfXdGrZ41j — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 6, 2020

The monologue was celebrated by many conservatives, and slammed by some progressives. Gervais retweeted comic Jim Norton — who blasted the L.A. Times for publishing a column which criticized Gervais by saying, “The last thing anyone needed was for the smirking master of ceremonies to reprimand them for having hope.

“[Gervais] didn’t ‘reprimand them for having hope’ you stupid, biased ass,” Norton said. “He mocked them for being self-important, phony woke and hypocritical.”

The @latimes is garbage.

“The last thing anyone needed was for the smirking master of ceremonies to reprimand them for having hope..”@rickygervais didn’t “reprimand them for having hope” you stupid, biased ass. He mocked them for being self-important, phony woke and hypocritical — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) January 7, 2020

And Gervais also responded to an editorial asserting that Gervais “cheapened the Golden Globes” and “overshadowed vital political statements” with a laughing emoji.

Counting Sunday’s performance, Gervais has hosted the Globes five times. But the comic says that a sixth appearance is not in the cards.

“Never gonna happen,” he wrote.

Never gonna happen 😂 https://t.co/1tYopQjL1c — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 6, 2020

