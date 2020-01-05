Ricky Gervais Roasts Globes Audience One Last Time Before Signing Off: ‘Get Drunk, Take Your Drugs’

After a rollicking monologue which was the talk of social media, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais got in one last shot at the crowd in the final seconds of Sunday night’s ceremony.

Following 1917’s victory for Best Picture Drama, Gervais closed out the festivities with a plea to donate to the victims of the massive fires in Australia. Then, he said:

“Have a great time. Get drunk, take your drugs.”

Watch above, via NBC.

