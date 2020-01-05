Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes with a monologue mainly dedicated to jabbing at the Hollywood actors, directors and producers – including a snipe at Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

“No one cares about movies anymore, no one goes to cinema, no one watches network TV. Everyone’s watching Netflix. This show should just be me coming out, you win everything, Netflix, good night. No, we drag it out three hours you could binge watch Afterlife instead of watching this show. That’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself because his wife dies of cancer and it’s still more fun than this,” Gervais said Sunday on the NBC broadcast.

“OK spoiler alert, season two is on the way, so in the end obviously he didn’t kill himself just like Jeffrey Epstein,” which drew some gasps and groans.

“Shut up,” Gervais interjected. “I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care you have to make your own way here, your own plane, didn’t you? But seriously, most films are awful, lazy.”

