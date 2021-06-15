Actor and comedian Rob Riggle is accusing his estranged wife, Tiffany Riggle, of spying on him with a hidden camera, taking $28,000 from his home office and hacking into his Apple account.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the actor said that following Tiffany’s divorce filing in October of last year, he was staying at their smaller home, while Tiffany stayed with their two kids at their larger family home.

During that time, according to Riggle, $28,000 in emergency money went missing from his home office. When he confronted his estranged wife, who had access to his living quarters, she denied knowing anything about the money’s disappearance.

Riggle went on to allege that Tiffany hacked into his Apple account, downloading his emails, texts, contacts, and photos.

The actor added he became suspicious he was being watched after his estranged wife somehow became privy to private conversations he’d had in the office of his home. He alleged that she and other anonymous sources would text or email him referencing conversations he had with either his girlfriend or his assistant inside his office.

As a result, Riggle said that he and his girlfriend planted false information to see if it would later leak out. After it did, he had his home swept for devices in April, and a spy camera was allegedly found hidden in one of his smoke detectors.

He said the camera had a memory card with more than 10,000 videos stored on it, leading him to believe that the camera was installed in August 2020 and had likely been watching him ever since.

One of the videos, according to Riggle, showed Tiffany standing on a ladder to install the camera. He claimed that another clip showed her sitting on the floor of his home office and counting money, which he believes to be the $28,000 that went missing.

Riggle has been granted a temporary restraining order against his ex. A hearing has been set for July regarding his request to have the hidden camera footage analyzed by a forensic expert.

Tiffany filed for divorce from Riggle, a Saturday Night Live alum best known for his roles in comedies like Step Brothers and 21 Jump Street, in October 2020 after 21 years of marriage.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com