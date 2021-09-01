Rose McGowan Slams Oprah as ‘Evil Creep’ After Accusing Her of Being ‘As Fake as They Come’

Rose McGowan has slammed Oprah Winfrey as a “fake” supporter of sexual assault victims, going as far as to label her an “evil creep.”

McGowan, a MeToo activist who accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, took to Twitter on Tuesday to send “a message to the evil creeps in all industries.”

“A message to the evil creeps in all industries, all nations. We, the people, have a message for you,” McGowan wrote, linking to Lily Allen’s song “The Fear.”

The 2009 song is a commentary on consumerism and fame, with lyrics such as, “Life’s about film stars and less about mothers/It’s all about fast cars and cussing each other/But it doesn’t matter ’cause I’m packing plastic/And that’s what makes my life so fucking fantastic.”

The track also highlights how fame and materialism cloud reality and “what’s right,” adding, “And I don’t know how I’m meant to feel anymore/And when do you think it will all become clear?/’Cause I’m being taken over by the fear.”

In addition to Allen’s song, McGowan included the hashtags “Eternals,” “Avengers,” and “Oprah” in her tweet, giving her message a clear recipient.

The post comes after McGowan accused Winfrey of being “as fake as they come” in regards to the #MeToo movement, hitting at the media mogul for “abandoning” and “destroying Russell Simmons’ victims” and for “being pals with Weinstein.”

In addition to a picture of Winfrey kissing Weinstein on the cheek, McGowan’s tweet included the hashtag “lizard,” which likely references the conspiracy theory that reptiles have shape-shifted into several public figures and world leaders:

I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard pic.twitter.com/RCuXNpWCU0 — Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 29, 2021

“I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of [Winfrey]. I wish she were real, but she isn’t,” McGowan wrote. “From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell [Simmons’] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come.”

McGowan aired her grievances after a clip of Winfrey interviewing Dolly Parton in 2003 went viral on TikTok, some fans taking issue with Winfrey’s decision to question the country star on the cosmetic procedures she has undergone.

During the interview, Winfrey also told Parton that she heard the singer-songwriter had gone through a “huge depression” when she turned 40.

“That wasn’t cause I turned 40, it was cause I was fat and 40,” Parton joked, adding, “I really had a lot of problems at that time, a lot of female problems. Just hormones… But I’m okay now, it was one of the best things to ever happen to me because it made me take inventory.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com