Roseanne Barr Tells Tucker Carlson Left ‘Has No Sense of Humor’ After Fox Nation Special: ‘My Jokes Are Great. They’re the Most Offensive’

Roseanne Barr joined Tucker Carlson this week to discuss her new Fox Nation standup special, accusing the left of having “no sense of humor” and claiming she was “blackballed” when she was dismissed from her own show in 2018.

Barr was fired from a reboot of Roseanne after she tweeted about former White House official Valerie Jarrett with a message deemed by many to be racist. Barr publicly apologized, but her show continued under a new name, The Conners. Barr was also a vocal supporter of then-President Donald Trump at the time.

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Barr said her standup special is her having her “say” about her career and cancel culture in general.

“It was in response to being, you know, fired. And they came to my defense and I was like, well, I thought about it and I was like, ‘Yeah, I need to have my say,'” Barr said about the special.

She joked her standup today is “the most offensive.”

“Jokes are a great way to, you know, scorn power, especially during Biden’s presidency … it deserves to be laughed [at], to scorn. And my jokes are so great. They’re the most offensive,” she said.

According to Barr, liberals today have no sense of humor despite the fact that President Joe Biden is prime for mockery.

“The left has no sense of humor at all, nor do they have any sense of humor about themselves. Somebody in power who can’t even laugh at themself, that’s a dangerous human being,” she said.

Her special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, will air on Fox Nation on February 13.

Watch above via Fox News.

