Russell Brand Hails Fox News and Tucker Carlson: ‘A Channel That’s Going to Criticize Big Business’

Russell Brand believes Fox News os the only news source willing to take on big business, big tech, and elevate different viewpoints.

On a recent episode of his podcast Under The Skin, Brand praised Fox News host Tucker Carlson for being willing to host controversial guests like journalist Glenn Greenwald and comedian Jimmy Dore.

He said, “Isn’t it interesting that Tucker Carlson is the only person that have like Glenn Greenwald on, he’s the only person that will attacked big business and lots of you that are like left-leaning or Democrat in your previous biases or just in your persuasion will think that Tucker Carlson maybe is a, what is someone call him once a human boat shoe?”

“A lot of people don’t care for Tucker Carlson, but what interests me is that Fox News used to be a channel that we continually berated and baited when it was like Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity and all those guys,” he continued.

“We used to torment them about their stance on numerous issues. But nowadays, if you want a channel that’s gonna criticize big business, big technic corporations, mainstream media, generally, and broadly, peculiarly — you’re most likely to find that on Fox News,” Brand added.

“Why don’t we have a Leftist mainstream media outlet that would showcase a voice like Jimmy Dore? Why is that? What has become of the left?” he questioned.

Brand has been shifting away from more liberal talking points over the past few years. He now frequently challenges big tech and the Biden administration on his own show. As a result, he’s received lots of backlash from fans after he began to interview guests like Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens — with some fans even accusing the actor of having “officially lost his mind.”

Listen above via Under The Skin.

