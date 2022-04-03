Saturday Night Live Gets in on the Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Action, From the Point of View of the Seat-Filler Next to Him

Saturday Night Live unsurprisingly dedicated a sketch to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars, offering a parody from the perspective of a seat-filler sitting next to Smith.

“I am a huge fan,” the seat-filler tells Smith, and asks him for a selfie.

Hearing Rock’s joke about his wife being bald (Jada Pinkett Smith has spoke publicly about having alopecia), Smith — portrayed by Chris Redd — tells the fan “hey I’ll be right back man” before heading up on stage to slap the comedian.

“So where you from man?” Smith asks after returning to his seat.

“Uh, uh, nowhere man,” the seat-filler says.

“I like your tux. By the way, look good, feel good — am I right?” Smith said. “Keep my wife’s name out ya f*cking mouth!”

“Man, I love the Oscars man. I love movies man,” he continued. “I just saw Paddington 2, you know honestly, best movie I ever see. I love that little bear. Hey one second y’all. Keep my wife’s name out ya f*cking mouth!”

He turns to the visibly uncomfortable fan and says “so how about that selfie man?”

“No that’s okay,” he replied, adding. “I deleted my phone.”

Another member of the audience returns to his seat from the bathroom, naive to the situation, until he goes on Twitter to share that he’s right next to Smith.

“Nice to meet you man, I’m Will, what’s your name?” Smith asks.

“I don’t — they didn’t give me one,” he replied.

“And whose your favorite comedian?” Smith asks the seat-filler, who begins to reply Chris Rock but cuts himself off.

“No one, I don’t think anything is funny,” he says, catching himself.

Watch above, via SNL

