Saturday Night Live Cold Open Mocks Cuomo Brothers: ‘We Both Lost Our Jobs Because of Covid’

Saturday Night Live‘s cold open featured Kate McKinnon as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who opened the show with a series of jokes about Covid and vaccine policies, before knocking a range of public figures and politicians, including the Cuomo brothers.

“More recent data suggests that if you had a vaccine and a booster you should be pretty well protected,” Fauci said of the Omicron variant. “So if that’s you, I’d like to officially say, unclench.”

Fauci then presented a series of CDC sketches designed to answer questions about the virus.

In the first sketch, a restaurant asks a customer for his vaccine card, but he cannot find it.

“You mean you lost the little one inch piece of card board they gave you?” said the hostess.

“I’m afraid so.”

“Then you are banished from society,” the hostess replied. “Have fun living in the woods.”

Fauci then said, “That’s not right, you can get a replacement card I think.”

“The important thing to get vaccinated, and if you’re vaccinated get boosted, and if you’re boosted, maybe you want a little top off, a little splash,” he added.

The show also took a quick jab at former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), with a sketch talking about the economic impacts of the pandemic.

“I’m disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo,” said Pete Davidson’s Andrew Cuomo.

“And I’m disgraced former CNN host Chris Cuomo,” said Chris Cuomo, referencing his recent firing amid a sexual misconduct allegation that arose amid a probe into the guidance he gave his brother in dealing with sexual misconduct allegations of his own.

“And we both lost our jobs because of Covid,” Andrew Cuomo said as he embraced his brother.

The cold open squeezed in a parody of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), before ending with Aidy Bryant making an appearance as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“The government has been using this fake disease strip us of our freedoms,” Green said, holding a gun. “Do they think we’re dumb?”

“Please, would they give a dumb person a gun?” Boebert then said, also holding a gun. “Yes.”

“First, they said the shutdowns were until they found a vaccine,” Greene said. “Then they found a vaccine and said it worked. Then they said everyone should get it. Then people got it and it saved their lives. If that’s not communism, then honey, I might not know what communism is.”

Fauci then concluded the opening with an effort to unite the various characters. He said, “Well, I think we all learned a lot today.”

“Clearly this country is divided, but I think we can agree on at least a few things,” Fauci continued. “We all want to spend time together with our families.”

Cruz interjected: “Or run it back solo to Cancun.”

Fauci continued, “We all want our loved ones to be safe and happy and healthy.”

“Family is all we have,” remarked Andrew Cuomo. His brother then added, “Yeah, as of two weeks ago.”

“Now that’s the Christmas spirit,” Fauci said. “See, we already found some common ground.”

Greene then appeared and said, “And we can all agree that the Fox News Christmas tree arsonist must be executed.”

“Maybe not,” Fauci said.

Tonight’s episode is hosted by singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Eilish will also perform as the musical guest.

