Saturday Night Live’s Final ‘Weekend Update’ of the Season Jokes About Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Saturday Night Live‘s final “Weekend Update” of its 47th season featured co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost making fun of numerous people including former President Donald Trump, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, and Elon Musk.

Che used recent focus on Carlson talking about the “great replacement” conspiracy theory that White voters are being replaced with minorities as the basis of one joke, saying, “that doesn’t make sense because White people still exist, it’s not like they suddenly turn into minorities — unless it’s Halloween.”

“Tucker Carlson’s got a lot of nerve pushing these wild conspiracy theories because if he thinks the government has a secret plot to help minorities, well, he must be smoking that crack the CIA is secretly putting in Black neighborhoods,” Che said.

Che went on to reference reports that Musk exposed himself to a former SpaceX flight attendant.

“Ooh, sorry, we were looking for a simple ‘did not do it,’ the answer was, did not do it,” Che said of Musk denying the allegations by saying that if he “were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light.”

Jost threw in a joke about Trump, saying that “Republicans in Georgia are concerned that Donald Trump has endorsed candidates in the primaries who are not qualified.”

“For instance, his pick for attorney general is literally 90’s action star Steven Seagal,” Jost continued. “Now, that’s not true, but what does it say about Trump that you didn’t doubt it for a second?”

Che later made a Trump joke of his own.

“Former President Trump announced that he is writing a book about alleged voter fraud in the presidential election,” Che said. “The book will contain 8,000 commas and no periods.”

