Say Hello to My Little Film: Scarface Reboot to Be Helmed By ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino

Academy Award-nominated Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will direct the latest Scarface reboot with scriptwriters Joel and Ethan Coen, Variety reported.

The reboot will reimagine Scarface’s classic immigrant story, and unlike previous versions of the film, which were set in Miami, Guadagnino’s will take place in Los Angeles.

This will be the third time Hollywood tackles the American gangster film: in 1932 Howard Hawks directed the original, starring Paul Muni, and Brian De Palma directed the 1983 version with stars Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The latest undertaking has an extensive backstory, Harry Potter’s David Yates was meant to direct with producer Martin Bregman, who passed away in 2018, but it was reported in 2014 that Jackie director Pablo Larrian was set to take over. Training Day’s Antoine Fuqua was later announced as the film’s newest director, who would work with a script written by the Coen brothers. Fuqua eventually left the project, leaving Guadagnino as the final director.

This will not be Guadagnino’s first remake of a Hollywood classic — the director most recently took on Dario Argento’s 1977 horror movie Suspiria for Amazon Studios, casting stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Chloe Moretz. The director is also currently working on a revamp of William Golding’s novel Lord of the Flies, which was previously adapted by director Harry Hook in 1990.

