According to a new tabloid report, Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie are fighting over the role of Tinkerbell in Disney’s upcoming Peter Pan remake. Mediaite investigated the story and we can clear up the situation.

The National Enquirer loves both casting rumors and celebrity feuds. The publication decided to combine the two topics in an article titled, “Margot & ScarJo’s Tinkerbell Brawl!” An unknown source says the two actresses are competing for the part of Tinkerbell alongside Joaquin Phoenix, “who’s being eyed to play Captain Hook,” in the live-action Peter Pan reboot.

We should stop right here to note that Jude Law – not Joaquin Phoenix – is playing Captain Hook in the Disney remake, based on the 1953 animated movie. The Enquirer is off to a bad start when it comes to fact-checking.

The tabloid’s mysterious source adds, “Margot is the hot favorite for this role, but that hasn’t stopped Scarlett from pitching herself hard,” to the point that she’s “trash-talking” the Australian actress behind her back. “The word is they’ve fought over a few other roles over the years, too. This is pushing their dislike of each other to a whole new level!” There’s no mention of the “other roles” they’ve supposedly competed over.

The Enquirer’s story continues falling apart when its “source” maintains that Johansson is eager to reunite with Phoenix, her co-star in 2013’s Her. As noted above, the Joker star isn’t involved in the Peter Pan reboot.

A spokesperson for Johansson confirms that the Enquirer’s story is total fiction. The Black Widow star isn’t vying for the role of Tinkerbell, nor is there any feud between her and Robbie. Robbie’s rep couldn’t be reached for comment, and it remains unclear if she’s been approached for the Peter Pan remake. However, none of the major Hollywood trades, such as Variety and the Hollywood Reporter, have said anything about the actress being in talks for the role of Tinkerbell.

It’s worth noting, it was announced in June that Robbie will star in a female-centric remake of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean. It seems the actress is headlining her own Disney reboot, making it unlikely she’s in the running for a supporting role in Peter Pan.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the Enquirer has tried to create friction between two stars over a movie role. Earlier this month, we debunked a phony article claiming Tom Cruise turned down Gal Gadot’s offer to play the villain in Wonder Woman 1984, sparking a feud between the two. There was no truth to that similarly-themed story.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]