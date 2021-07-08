Scarlett Johansson Says She Has ‘No Plans to Return’ as Avenger’s Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she has “no plans to return” as Natasha Romanoff in the Avengers films.

Sitting down for an interview with Fatherly, Johansson said that while she is “really satisfied” with the Black Widow film, that chapter is likely closed.

“I have no plans to return as Natasha. I feel really satisfied with this film. It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity,” she said. “I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there’s just an incredible wealth of stories there.”

While the confirmation is a bummer for Marvel fans, it’s not entirely shocking, as — SPOILER ALERT — her character did die in Avengers: Endgame.

The revelation that Natasha is gone for good is also particularly disappointing as Johansson portrayed the only female Avenger in Marvel’s initial films. The Cinematic Universe has since adopted several women to the superhero ranks, including Wasp, Captain Marvel, and Wanda Maximoff, or the Scarlet Witch.

“Re-imagining this genre is something that I find very interesting,” Johansson added. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities to tell these stories in different ways than audiences have come to expect.”

After a 15 month wait due to the coronavirus pandemic, Johansson’s Black Widow is finally debuting globally, “and the industry’s global weekend expectation is as high as $140 million,” according to Deadline.

Fandango also shows that advance ticket sales for Black Widow have set a 2021 record, meaning the film surpassed June hit F9.

