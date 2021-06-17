<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“With pride and disgust.” That’s how Annie Murphy’s friends looked at her as she licked Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s sweat off of her own hand.

The revelation was made while the Schitt’s Creek star played a round of True Confessions with Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. Both late-night hosts correctly guessed that the story was true.

“I once licked Chris Martin’s sweat off my own hand,” she told Meyers and Fallon, prompting them to try and figure out the validity of the story.

“If that’s true, that makes all three of us,” Fallon cracked. “We’ve all done it.”

After a round of questioning, Murphy confirmed that the moment happened while at a Coldplay concert 10 years ago.

Murphy revealed that although she was three rows away from the stage, her impressive “lurch” is what gave her access to Martin’s sweat.

Recounting the story, Fallon asked Murphy if she had, “grabbed him,” prompting him to pull away. “And then you had his sweat on your hand, and your immediate reaction was to lick it off?” he added.

“Yes,” Murphy confirmed.

Murphy went on to tell the hosts that her friends watched the moment “with pride and disgust,” joking that they lost touch because she didn’t save them any of that prime perspiration.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com