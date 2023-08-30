Selena Gomez Criticized For Breaking Actors Strike Rules After Posting Throwback Clips From Set of Hulu Show to Instagram

Selena Gomez deleted a video post from her Instagram after some criticized her for breaking SAG strike rules.

The actress, who stars in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, posted a throwback video from filming the show on Tuesday.

The show is currently airing its third season despite ongoing writers and actors strikes which have prevented the stars from doing any kind of promotion for the show including their regular social media posts, interviews, and talk show appearances.

Selena Gomez deletes Instagram post tagging 'Only Murders in the Building,' which goes against SAG-AFTRA’s strike rules. The rules prohibit members from promoting their work on social media as the strike persists. pic.twitter.com/JlpI2MX6u1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 30, 2023

“Missing and wanting @onlymurdersinthebuilding,” the actress wrote in the caption, tagging the show’s own Instagram account.

While the post was up for 15 hours, it generated 1.1 million likes, but then it was mysteriously taken down.

SAG-AFTRA strike rules are very specific about not allowing actors to promote their work in any manner, including a simple social media post. While it’s unclear if this will be seen as an official violation from the organization, Gomez never encouraged fans to watch the show in the post.

According to Variety, it didn’t take long for people to begin commenting on the post that Gomez had violated the SAG rule, accusing the actress of being “tone deaf,” and “scabbing” which means crossing picket lines.

The actors’ strike has entered it’s second month with no signs of a resolution.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com