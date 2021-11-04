Seth Meyers Blasts Fox News, GOP for Using Critical Race Theory to Win Elections: They’ve ‘Successfully Weaponized the Panic’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers accused Fox News and Republicans — like the newly elected Glenn Youngkin — for weaponizing critical race theory to win elections.

The host noted how Youngkin was able to attract swing voters by distancing himself from former President Donald Trump visually, while also welcoming his endorsement.

“Youngkin enthusiastically welcomed Trump’s endorsement while also keeping him at arm’s length and declining to stand on stage with him,” Meyers said on Wednesday’s Late Night. “At one point, he happily accepted Trump’s endorsement, and then at another, he said he had nothing to do with the tele-rally Trump held for him and acted like he barely even talked to Trump.”

“Republicans figured out that they could use a twin strategy of keeping Trump’s MAGA base motivated by using the right-wing propaganda network to feed the red meat on the one hand, while also running a candidate who looks like the dentist who gives you the gas for a cleaning,” Meyers cracked.

The host went on to highlight how the governor-elect also weaponized critical race theory throughout his campaign.

“Youngkin jumped on board with the right’s new freakout over something called ‘critical race theory,’ a thing they can’t define and that isn’t taught in K-12 schools anyway,” Meyers said. “Fanning the right-wing moral panic over critical race theory was one of the key pieces of Youngkin’s strategy, as you can tell from how many times he’s said it.”

Meyers then played a supercut of Youngkin referring to the academic discourse throughout his campaign, later cracking, “He said it so many times you’d think he was trying to summon it Beetlejuice style.”

“So Republicans and Fox News have successfully weaponized the panic over so-called critical race theory, but I’m sorry, it shouldn’t be radical to teach children about the history of racism in American society,” Meyers added. “No offense, but kids should be able to read Toni Morrison without taking a Babadook in their pants.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

