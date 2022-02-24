Seth Meyers went after Donald Trump for praising Vladimir Putin just days before Russia launched a massive military action against Ukraine.

“The entire world is aghast and horrified,” Meyers said on Wednesday’s Late Night, prior to Putin’s announcement of a full-scale invasion yet following President Joe Biden’s announcement of sanctions against Russia.

“The only people who could possibly think this is a good move are those unemployed fringe weirdos who go on small-time radio shows,” he added. “You know, like this guy.”

Meyers then threw to a clip of Trump speaking on the The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, in which he praised Putin for being a “genius.”

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said this is genius. Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine–of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. So Putin is now saying it’s independent – a large section of Ukraine,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“I said how smart is that? And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right.”

Trump went on to call Putin “very savvy” for framing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a way to “help keep peace.”

“You gotta say, that’s pretty savvy,” he added.

“No, you don’t gotta say that!” Meyers said. “I mean, well, maybe you gotta say that so someone will pick you up at the Moscow airport when you flee our jurisdiction. It’s just insane that Trump is still so desperate to praise a bloodthirsty tyrant like Putin every chance he gets. Trump narrates Putin’s every move like he’s Tony Romo calling the last drive of a playoff game.”

Meyers then mocked Trump for always being “so desperate to buddy up with Putin,” comparing him to one of “those rookie defensive backs who would stop Tom Brady after the game for an autograph: ‘Hey, I know I’m on the other team but huge fan, don’t tell my coach.’”

Watch above, via NBC.

