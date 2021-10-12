Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Trump for Boring His Rally Crowd: ‘Like Watching an Open-Mic Night at the Senior Center’

Seth Meyers roasted former President Donald Trump for boring his own rally crowd, cracking that it was “like watching an open-mic at a senior center.”

The host welcomed back a live audience on Monday’s edition of Late Night, performing in front of a crowd for the first time since the pandemic shut down studios in March 2020.

“I’m thrilled to be back in front of an audience,” the host said. “And I’m just hoping that my audience is a little more enthusiastic than Trump’s audience.”

Meyers went on to explain that Trump held a rally in Iowa on Saturday, during which he “repeated the same deranged lies about the election that he’s been repeating for months.”

The host then joked that “even his own crowd wasn’t exactly electrified by hearing the same old incoherent nonsense over and over again.”

He then played a clip of Trump giving a shout-out to Pennsylvania during his speech, claiming he was up by “massive numbers” in the state on election day.

“It was even — the news was saying, wow, what a big lead in Pennsylvania,” he added. “I love Pennsylvania. I went to school in Pennsylvania. College. But, what a great state, and what great people. And I was up by so much, all of a sudden, the booths closed the tabulation centers are closed. 3:00 in the morning, and shortly thereafter — we’re tied! They know they got caught. All you have to do is listen to the numbers.”

Meyers ended the clip after Trump claimed that President Joe Biden has “launched a foreign invasion” into the United States — referring to migrants crossing the border.

“Wow, and I was worried about bringing audiences back,” quipped the host. “I never thought I’d say this, but maybe you should go into lockdown. You know, remote shows might be better for you — you could borrow my attic!”

Meyers then went back to mocking Trump’s crowd after imagining what a conversation with his wife would look like if he allowed Trump to use their attic as a virtual rally space.

“I love the cutaways to sullen Trump fans just standing there in silence like tourists watching one of those gold statue guys in Times Square,” he joked, later adding, “And you can tell Trump was waiting for a crowd reaction, too. I mean, look at him — it’s like watching an open-mic night at the senior center.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com