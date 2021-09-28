Seth Meyers Has a Field Day Roasting Rudy Giuliani’s Fox News Ban: ‘Like Banning a Turtle from its Shell’

Seth Meyers had an absolute field day roasting Rudy Giuliani for allegedly getting banned from Fox News.

“They banned Rudy from Fox News? That’s like banning a turtle from its shell, or like banning the Turtle from the Nike store,” Meyers cracked on Monday’s Late Night.

According to a Politico report, Giuliani was not only banned from Fox News, but he learned of his banning the night before he was set to appear on Fox & Friends to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

While Mediaite’s Colby Hall poured cold water on the Giuliani news, Meyers was giddy while reporting on it Monday night, mocking New York City’s former mayor for more than 10 minutes.

“I’ve never been in a Fox News studio, but I’ve heard that if you go to one, pretty much any hour of the day, you’ll see Rudy Giuliani slouched in the corner asleep, drool on his chin and a tote bag full of OTB betting slips in his lap,” Meyers cracked. In fact, sometimes he’s still in the shot when the next guest is on.”

Meyers then listed the alleged reasons for Giuliani’s absence from Fox News, noting that the network has disputed the claim that he was banned, while sources told Deadline that they have not found Giuliani “relevant” for months.

“I mean, damn, it’s one thing to ban him because you’re afraid of the Dominion lawsuit, but to tell him you just don’t want him anymore? It’s like breaking up with a boyfriend and telling him, ‘No, it’s not because my mother doesn’t like you! You’re ugly and bad at sex,’” Meyers quipped.

The host went on to mock a speech Giuliani made during the annual dinner held to memorialize the 9/11 attacks, in which he vowed he “never went out with” Prince Andrew, aside from one time they met in his office and another time “we had the party.”

Meyers went on to predict why Giuliani got the boot, guessing that it could be because “he regularly went on Fox and showed off other people’s incriminating texts and emails and phone calls, and nonsensically waved around random pieces of paper like a guy in Times Square trying to convert you to some weird religion you’ve never heard of.”

“Maybe the decision to ban Rudy had something to do with Rudy being, I don’t know, an insane person who’s under criminal investigation and facing a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit and who routinely confesses to things unprompted,” he added. “Especially when he’s on Fox News.”

