Seth Meyers Pours Cold Water on Potential Trump Indictment: ‘He’s Like the David Blaine of Crime’

Seth Meyers is not getting his hopes up regarding the potential indictment of Donald Trump, telling his viewers that the former president is like the “David Blaine of crime.”

On Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office convened a grand jury expected to decide whether or not to indict Trump based on the evidence found in the ongoing criminal investigation into the former president’s business dealings.

“Trump has arguably confessed to multiple crimes in public, incited a violent insurrection, been impeached twice, was an unindicted co-conspirator in a hush money case, paid just $750 in federal income taxes while he was president, and did everything possible to hide his taxes from public view,” Meyers recapped. “At this point, I wouldn’t be shocked if it turned out he tried to claim a deduction for a bribe.”

The host also noted that many in Trump’s orbit are criminals, comparing the former president to the lead singer in a band who insists that he is not in the band.

“You never hear someone onstage at a concert say: ‘That’s Doug on the bass. Give it up for Russell, on rhythm guitar. That’s Mick on lead. That’s Billy on keyboards. And me? Oh, no, I’m not in a band. I don’t do music. Those guys do, not me,'” Meyers cracked.

Despite signs pointing to Trump’s potential guilt, like the fact that he is “surrounded at all times” by criminals, Meyers doubted that Trump would be indicted — and certainly not convicted.

“Trump always manages to wriggle out of a jam,” he said. “He’s like the David Blaine of crime. If he ever goes to trial, he’ll just regurgitate a frog that has ‘not guilty’ written on its back. If the feds come for him, he’ll hide out in a glass box over the Thames.”

The host even took a hit at the potential crime itself, cracking that “unscrupulous asset valuation” sounds like a phrase “Trump would put under ‘interests’ on his Tinder bio.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

