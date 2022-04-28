Seth Meyers Roasts Devin Nunes for ‘Begging’ Brian Kilmeade to Use Truth Social

Seth Meyers mocked Devin Nunes for begging Fox News host Brian Kilmeade to be more active on Truth Social despite the fact that he’s been touting the app’s engagement all week.

Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social, which he started to compete with Twitter following his ban from the site, has reportedly had several issues through its launch.

Things started looking even worse for Truth Social after Elon Musk reached a deal to purchase Twitter for almost $44 million, yet the former president has declared he will continue to use his own platform.

“Trump claims he still wants to steer people toward his dumb social-media platform, which has had a rocky roll-out, including bugs and glitches that have made it difficult for people to join,” Meyers said on Thursday night, joking that Trump and his team seem “desperate for people to sign up.”

The host went on to mock Nunes, now the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, for “pleading with the hosts of Fox & Friends to join the site.”

“We’re so excited that you’re on Truth, and you’re getting followers very, very quickly, but you need to send some truths out if you want to get more followers,” Nunes told the hosts on Tuesday. “But also, Brian, you’re on Truth, we need you to Truth.”

Nunes then told Steve Doocy that he has been let into the app, also asking him to click on the app and begin to use it.

“Every time you think your life is bad, just remember you can be a former congressman begging Brian Kilmeade ― a man with the eyes of a Cabbage Patch Doll ― to send out ‘truths,’” Meyers cracked.

“Nunes sounds like he should be in a phone booth, begging his bookie to let him place one more bet, ‘Oh, come on, Ricky. you know I’m good for it! I got a horse who’s a guaranteed winner. I want to put a million bucks on him they call him Truth. Central Truth? no, wait, the Truth Star? Oh, god, wait, don’t hang up on me, Ricky! Ricky!'”

Watch above, via NBC.

