Seth Meyers Roasts Kellyanne Conway, Trump Military Board Appointees for Refusing to Resign from Their Posts

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers went after Kellyanne Conway and others who were appointed to military academy advisory boards by Donald Trump for taking issue with a request from the Biden administration to resign from their posts.

“Why were there still any Trump holdovers anyway?” Meyers asked on Thursday’s Late Night. “That’s like moving into a rent-controlled apartment the last guy died in and keeping all the expired whitefish in the refrigerator.”

President Joe Biden, via a letter by Assistant to the President Catherine Russell, explained that if those holding positions, including former Trump administration officials Kellyanne Conway, H.R. McMaster, Sean Spicer, and Russ Vought, refused to step down, they would be dismissed.

Conway, who sat on the board of the United States Air Force Academy, slammed Biden’s request as “petty and political, if not personal,” adding, “I’m not resigning, but you should.”

Vought also refused to step down, tweeting a picture of the letter from the White House with the caption, “No. It’s a three year term.”

Not only did Meyers question why Trump’s appointees were so keen to stay in their positions, he challenged the decision to put them on the boards in the first place.

“And why was Kellyanne Conway on an Air Force advisory board?” Meyers asked. “If she ever flew an F-16 or what she probably calls an F-17, I guess we would end up in a ravine, her standing on a tarmac in a parachute claiming it was a successful landing.”

“The plane is on the ground. Do you not think the plane is on the ground?’” the host said in his best Conway voice, mocking Trump’s former senior counselor for her affinity with “alternative facts.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com