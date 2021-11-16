Seth Meyers Roasts Steve Bannon for Acting Like Succession’s Logan Roy: ‘More Like a Coked-Up Flunky’ Hired to ‘Help Cousin Greg’

Seth Meyers roasted Steven Bannon on Monday night, mocking him for the remarks he made after he turned himself in to the FBI.

Bannon surrendered himself to the FBI on Monday morning after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts for contempt of Congress.

“Just to get you up to speed, you guys remember Steve Bannon — the former chief strategist to President Trump who looks like his morning beauty routine is to take a peek inside the Ark of the Covenant,” Meyers cracked at the top of his show.

The host went on to note that Bannon had been arrested before, referring to a wire fraud charge he was hit with for his role in a fundraising scheme that promised to collect private donations in order to build the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York specifically arrested and indicted Bannon and three others for “defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as ‘We Build the Wall.’”

Addressing the recent surrender, Meyers joked that Bannon “couldn’t help but shout some incomprehensible anti-government babel into a camera” while at the courthouse on Monday.

The host aired a clip of Bannon at the courthouse, in which he promoted his show War Room and vowed to take “down the Biden regime,” while referring to himself as “Captain Bannon.”

“Wait, I’m sorry. You call yourself Captain Bannon now? That’s like an ironic nickname they give the guy who rinses out the chum buckets down at the marina,” Meyers joked. “Also, it really undercuts your attempt at defiance and bravado when there’s a guy right behind you holding up a sign that says ‘Coup plotter.’

The host went on to say that “Bannon definitely likes to think of himself as a Logan Roy type,” referring to Succession, adding, “But he’s more like a coked-up flunky who would get hired to help cousin Greg shred some documents and accidentally screw it up.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com