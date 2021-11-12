Seth Meyers Slams Fox News for ‘Brazenly and Shamelessly’ Lying About Economy Under Biden vs. Trump

Seth Meyers tore into Fox News for “brazenly and shamelessly” lying about the economy under President Joe Biden versus Donald Trump.

Meyers first pointed to what he called the “fundamental asymmetry between the left and the right,” adding that despite its flaws, the Democratic Party is “at least interested in attempting to govern competently.”

“The other side, meanwhile, has been captured by a cult-like movement filled with authoritarian weirdos and cartoon gangsters who always look like they’ve either been chugging white wine spritzers after everyone turns on them in a Real Housewives reunion, or they just got hit in the balls with a swinging paint can by Kevin McAllister,” he added, throwing up pictures of Rudy Giuliani and Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro.

The host went on to hit at Fox News a second time, calling them out for being “willing to lie so brazenly and shamelessly about anything,” before airing a clip of Laura Ingraham comparing the economy under Biden and Trump.

The Fox News host threw up what Meyers called a “deceptive” and “misleading” graphic regarding the economy under Biden versus Trump.

The graphic compared employment numbers from December 2019, calling it Trump’s “peak,” and from October 2021, noting that there was a drop of 3,121,000 jobs under Bide.

“Huh, I can’t remember, did anything major happen between those two numbers?” Meyers cracked, clearly referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m sorry if I’m a little foggy. I was trapped in an attic for a few months wiping down doorknobs with Lysol and hoarding the last scraps of toilet paper I could buy off the black market while slowly descending into a madness so fully encompassing that for long stretches of time, I could only hear my own thoughts in the voice of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell,” Meyers added.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com