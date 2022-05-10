Seth Meyers Spends 5 Minutes Utterly Destroying Rudy Giuliani for Ducking Jan. 6 Committee: ‘Weirdest Man in the History of Politics’

Seth Meyers dedicated the majority of Monday’s A Closer Look segment to roasting Rudy Giuliani for canceling his interview with the Jan. 6 committee.

“I feel comfortable saying Rudy is the weirdest man in the history of politics. Last week, he posted a video of himself on the golf course, swinging a club back and forth, wearing what were either pants he stole from Gap kids or shorts he stole from Big & Tall,” Meyers cracked, adding, “Then there’s the fact he just keeps swinging the club back and forth just for no — he looks like a great, great, great, great, great-grandfather clock.”

Meyers went on to explain that he pulled out of his scheduled interview with the Jan. 6 House select committee because he was not permitted to record the interview.

“Why does he want to record the interview? Is he worried they’re gonna cut it together to make it sound bad? That’s what his brain already does to his mouth,” added the host. “Why do guys like Rudy always have some weird angle, like thinking they’re a genius chess master, calling their bluff by asking to record the meeting?”

Meyers then pointed to the several times recordings have been bad for Giuliani:

“He was recorded by calling a senator on the day of the insurrection to get him to overturn the results, he was recorded butt-dialing a reporter and talking about how he needs cash as part of some mysterious plan, and he was recorded by a world-renowned investigative reporter, better known as Borat.”

The host quipped that Giuliani is recorded in sticky situations so often, he should pat himself down to make sure he is not wearing a wire before talking to anyone.

Meyers went on to play a clip of Giuliani explaining to Steve Bannon that he does not trust the committee, asking, “Do I look like a fool?”

The question prompted Meyers to air a slideshow portraying several times Giuliani has looked like a fool, including a picture of black ooze dripping from his head, his golf club video, his Borat scene, and several unflattering photos of him.

Watch above, via NBC.

