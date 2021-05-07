<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers tore into Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and the hosts of Fox & Friends following their exclusive coverage of him signing a new and controversial election bill into law.

Fox News was the only outlet allowed to bring cameras to the venue where DeSantis, surrounded by cheering supporters, signed the bill and conducted an interview with Fox & Friends.

Meyers sarcastically quipped that the bill must be bipartisan if the signing was exclusively being aired on Fox News, adding, “It’s like your spouse saying they have something to tell you, and they want to do it live on Maury.”

“The GOP has attempted to rebrand itself as a populist pro-workers party, but it’s all a giant fraud,” the Late Night host said Thursday night. “All they really care about is dismantling democracy and purging anyone who disagrees with the unhinged lie that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election. They don’t care what it means for you, so long as Trump can say, ‘I feel great.’”

Meyers was shocked to see government business being turned into a “right-wing cable new exclusive,” joking that, “It’s like live-streaming an emergency heart surgery on eBaum’s World right next to videos called ‘Top Ten Skateboard Fails’ and ‘Dude Poops His Pants in a Del Taco.’”

Meyers later switched to a more serious tone, faulting members of the GOP for rigging the system instead of actually governing based on what their constituents want.

“Rather than appeal to a majority of voters, they’d rather just rig the game so they always win,” he said. “That’s what they’re doing right now with all these voter suppression laws.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

