Seth Meyers Tears Into Tucker Carlson With Brutal Impression of His ‘Just Asking Questions’ Routine

Seth Meyers went off on Tucker Carlson for his reporting on Southwest Airlines’ widespread flight cancellations, criticizing the Fox News host for pushing the claim that the chaos was caused by vaccine mandates.

Meyers addressed Southwest’s wild week on Wednesday night, telling his viewers that the airline recently canceled hundreds of flights — a move the Federal Aviation Administration partially blamed on bad weather.

And while Southwest Airlines denied the claim that the cancelations were due to mass protests over President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, and there remains no evidence to support that claim, some have been pushing the theory anyway, including Tucker Carlson, who pinned Amtrak cancelations on the mandates as well.

“Were these also protests against the Biden shot mandates?” Carlson said. “We can’t say for certain. It certainly wouldn’t surprise us.”

“You can’t say for certain? Well, then, please, by all means, put it on television,” Meyers cracked after playing a clip of Carlson. “We all know that’s how journalism works.

The host went on to joke that Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s esteemed Washington Post headline was, “Did Nixon Do Watergate? Seems Like the Kind of Thing He’d Do, but Who Knows?”

“I’ll never tire of Tucker’s ‘just asking questions’ routine,” Meyers added before giving a ruthless and rather extensive impression of the Fox News host’s potential travel questions:

Were these protests against Biden’s vaccine mandate? Did Joe Biden secretly replace all the real pilots with communist Antifa woke-anistas, or were the delays caused because the flight attendants refused to give you a second bag of Biscoff cookies when you asked for one? Because according to them, the plane was taking off soon and when they asked you to put up your tray table you said no because you still had one Biscoff cookie left that you were saving for later. And if you put it in your lap, you’d get crumbs on your nicest travel slacks. So when they threaten to remove you from the plane and you said it was your God-given right under Article 67, Section C of the United States Constitution Part 9 to do what you wanted with your Biscoff cookie. The guy next you said, loud enough for everyone on the plane to hear ‘Biscoff’ more like ‘Jerk-off’ and everyone laughed. Even the pilots laughed because you can hear them chuckling over the intercom and when you then lie down in the aisle, as means protest and scream, ‘I’m not moving until everyone on this plane gets unvaccinated,’ only to be told that was impossible did you yell, ‘It is possible, you can poop it out. I read it on Facebook.’ But before you can provide the link for everyone to read, did a large man lift you up and shove you into the overhead compartment while everyone cheered? ould that be why the plane was delayed? Well, we can tell you that it is, because it happened to me yesterday

Meyers also later noted that the president of the Southwest’s pilots union debunked the claim that the mandate had caused the delays … on Fox News itself.

“Do you guys even watch your own network?” asked the Late Night host. “That’s like if I came out here and said, ‘Chicago doesn’t have fires!’ Or if I said, ‘In the criminal justice system, the people aren’t represented by two separate but equally important groups.”

