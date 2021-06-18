Seth Meyers Torches Fox News for Hypocrisy Over Biden-Putin Summit: ‘Trump Was Basically Putin’s Ed McMahon’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers called out Fox News for the apparent different standards in how the network reported on President Joe Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin versus how the commentators viewed the Russian president’s 2018 summit with Donald Trump.

“The very same people who approve of Donald Trump’s friendly attitude toward Putin are claiming Biden wasn’t tough enough,” the host said on Wednesday’s Late Night. “Even Putin was willing to admit that he was dealing with a more experienced statesman in Biden.”

Meyers went on to note that Fox News had a different takeaway from Tuesday’s meeting in Geneva — cutting to a montage of Fox News hosts, including Sean Hannity and Lara Trump, railing against the president over his performance.

Hannity even claimed Biden was “afraid to stand next” to Putin while Lara Trump called the president “embarrassing.”

Trump’s former deputy national security adviser, KT McFarland, also claimed that Biden looked tired, praising Putin for being a “killer who does have the wind at his back.”

“Am I supposed to be on Team Killer?” Meyers said. “Also, this idea that Biden somehow comes off as tired just because he doesn’t use his press conferences to rant and rave for hours about insane bullshit is so stupid. I mean, Trump’s the one who constantly looked exhausted and drained of energy because he spent all his time screaming at reporters and pulling all-nighters to hate-watch cable news.”

Meyers later went after Trump’s 2018 meeting with the Russian president in Helsinki, reminding viewers that the former president agreed with everything Putin said.

“Trump was basically Putin’s Ed McMahon,” Meyers cracked.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com