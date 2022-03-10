Seth Meyers Torches Lauren Boebert for Bizarre ‘Prince John’ Gaffe: ‘What the F*ck Are You Talking About?’

Seth Meyers torched Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for a strange gaffe she made on Fox News this week.

Addressing President Joe Biden’s announcement that the United States would ban all Russian energy imports, Meyers mocked Republican complaints about gas prices as “obviously cynical, hollow politics.”

“By far the dumbest example came from Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Fox News last night when she tried to slam the Biden administration but seemed to lose her train of thought,” Meyers said Wednesday night before airing the clip of Boebert.

On Tuesday, Boebert joined Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss reports that Saudi and Emirati leaders refused to speak with Biden regarding exporting more oil from their nations.

“I’m just worried if we are going to call on Alaska to start producing this, is Biden going to want to sell it to the Saudis or Venezuela, and think that’s the only way that he will be able to buy oil and gas from Alaska?” Boebert joked. “But, in all seriousness, here’s Biden’s energy policy: anyone but America. OPEC, Venezuela, you name it, if it’s not American energy, Joe doesn’t want it.”

Boebert went on to say “we should be relying on our guys to do the work, not OPEC,” adding, “And I don’t know who is running the federal government these days, Joe Biden or Prince John from — uhh, uhhh — Prince John, but they are taxing us into poverty.”

“Yeah, you know, Prince John from… Prince John,” Meyers quipped after playing the clip. “In all seriousness, and I want to be charitable here because she’s a member of Congress and an elected official, so even if we disagree I want to engage with her in good faith. Here’s my sincere and honest question: What the fuck are you talking about?”

Meyers revealed that he googled Prince John to try and figure out who Boebert could be talking about, sharing that Prince John from Disney’s 1973 Robin Hood popped up on the first page.

“This person should not be an elected official,” Meyers said. “From now on, instead of calling her Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, I’m just going to call her Lauren Boebert … from Lauren Boebert.”

Watch above, via NBC.

