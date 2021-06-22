Seth Meyers Torches Maria Bartiromo as ‘One of the Most Unhinged Conspiracy Theorists on Fox’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers went after Mario Bartiromo for continuing to push misinformation on the Capitol insurrection, calling her “one of the most unhinged conspiracy theorists on Fox.”

Meyers hit at Republicans for still being “obsessed with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election and rewrite the history of what happened during the January 6th insurrection of the Capitol” — later playing a clip of Bartiromo and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) doing just that.

Johnson and Bartiromo both claimed that none of the insurrectionists were armed as they stormed the Capitol, Bartiromo asking, “How many guns were actually taken up on that day?”

Johnson falsely alleged that “not one gun was recovered” from the Capitol, adding, “That’s just one of the latest ‘big lies.’”

“And as we all know, guns are the only types of weapons,” Meyers cracked after airing the clip. “That’s why you’re only allowed to get on an airplane with nunchucks and giant medieval battle axes.”

Meyers also noted that Johnson’s claim was untrue, as four people have been charged with firearms violations.

“And then, at the end of the interview, Bartiromo, one of the most unhinged conspiracy theorists on Fox, applauded herself for telling the truth,” Meyers said, before playing a clip of Bartiromo saying, “We have been telling every story. We’ve been on the right side of it for seven years going.”

“I’ve been trashed every day along the way,” Bartiromo said, adding, “Keep trashing me, I’ll keep telling the truth.”

Meyers then mocked her for saying something that “sounds like a catchphrase from the opening credits of The Real Housewives of Bay Ridge.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

